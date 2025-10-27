Big Serge Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skeptic's avatar
Skeptic
14hEdited

"If history is any guide, a game predicated on outlasting Russia’s strategic endurance and willingness to fight is a very bad game to play indeed."

Yes, that was the punchline I was waiting for, through all of the concluding paragraphs. And it's absolutely true. "We'll make them suffer until they say uncle." You'd have to know nothing at all about Russian history to think that'll work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Johann Goergen's avatar
Johann Goergen
14h

The average Ukranian in 2019: "I will vote for Zelensky because he promises peace with Russia and prosperity for Ukraine". The average US citizen in 2024: "I will vote for Trump, because he promisses to end foreign wars and bring prosperity to the US, again." The people that really run things laugh and make money, while very, very, knowledgeable people explain the pros and cons of the latest wonder weapons. Amusing stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
82 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Big Serge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture