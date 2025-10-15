Big Serge Thought

Oct 15Edited

"But the Roosevelt administration, instead of slowing down shipments of trucks, tanks, and warplanes as the Red Army began its long “sweep westward” against an ever-weakening German Wehrmacht, instead ramped them up to something like hyperspeed."

The big US/UK fear was that Stalin would sign a separate peace with nazi germany. Moreover, the casualties that assaulting germany (without the USSR) would require would not win Roosevelt or Churchill many friends or voters back home.

Keep in mind that the majority of germany's combat power (and just about all of its european allies) were on the Eastern Front. The thought of any portion of those troops, planes, guns, etc. being freed up to fight in France or Italy did not exactly fill Eisenhower with joy.

Oct 15Edited

"I do think that it is possible for state actors to behave irrationally, and this does happen from time to time. I actually think it happens more frequently with U.S. foreign policy, which has always been subject to – not the vicissitudes of public opinion and/or “democracy” exactly, but a kind of emotional thinking, a fuzzy idealism about democracy, which has led to curious patterns such as the U.S. backing or installing figures such as Batista in Cuba or Diem in Vietnam before ousting them, responding to 9/11 with an ill-begotten crusade to democratize Afghanistan and Iraq, and other boondoggles."

Hell, the United States often behaves irrationally, and not because of an excess of idealistic zeal, but because it has so much power that it can try to brute force its will onto others.

To give an example, 2025 Russia would not try and force Paraguay into acting the way Russia thinks it should, because it cannot do so and any such attempt would wasting its time and squander resources and goodwill that it needs to husband for other purposes.

However, the United States has such an excess of power that it frequently gets caught up in stupid missions that seemed like a good idea at the time. In fact, an entire sub-branch of the political lobbying industry is devoted to getting some congressman or cabinet member to adopt some wack cause as his own, in hopes that this will show up in a future budget or administration.

"OK, fine, we'll get State to set aside an earmarked fund to buy all the wooden arrows that Wakonda can produce!"

"OK, fine, we'll invade Absurdistan in order to support the Upper Revoltan separatist cause!"

