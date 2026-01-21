Big Serge Thought

François Vadrot
4d

One decisive element is missing: the Internet’s underlying architecture itself. Beyond software dependency (Microsoft, cloud services, ERPs...), financial rails (SWIFT), and platforms, Europe relies on US-controlled infrastructure at every level: DNS, root authorities, CDNs, Cloudflare, relay servers, security services, certificates, and de-facto standards. Even when servers are physically located in Europe, control remains American — legally, contractually, and operationally. The United States does not need sanctions or military force; it already holds the switches. It is increasingly difficult to identify what, in the actual functioning of European societies — administrations, companies, local governments, associations — is not under US control. Any geopolitical scenario that ignores this material reality is reasoning about a world that no longer exists.

Johannes S. Herbst
4d

And here is the No. 4 sczenario (as it seems to be announced at the Geneva WEF forum): Trump, after seeing a downtrend on the stock market, makes a treaty with the EU and NATO, that the US is allowed to position more troups on Greenland to protect (anyone who seems to be concerned) against the bad Chinese and Russians. Plus some US Companies get contracts to exploit minerals.

Trump again has won and made peace and flies home gloriously.

No one can make up this stuff.

