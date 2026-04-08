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Big Serge
Apr 9

I’m not going to address all the comments individually but it seems people are conflating my argument about what the US is *trying to do* with a statement about that strategy being successful. Obviously the war is still being fought.

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Paul Edwards
Apr 8

Your speculation based on the assumption of the success of the American/Israeli attack, and the "hollowing out" of Iran is a mistake. Iran is neither hollowed out or defeated at this stage. It has suffered great injury but the current absurdity of "ceasefire" comes as a plea by The Empire to regain some face lost in its failure to prevail. Iran has made conditions that, like Russia's in Ukraine, have not changed or diminished, but rather have become inflexible and permanent. Neither war will result in anything termed a "victory" for our diseased country, run as it is by a monster psychopath in an insane Hail Mary attempt to dominate a world in which it is already inferior in every military aspect to Russia and China. I look forward to the resistance of Iran continuing, as the precursor to the ultimate conflict of titans that will destroy America as the evil monstrous unprincipled power it has been for too long.

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