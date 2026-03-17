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Elena's avatar
Elena
2d

No discussion of a war that involves Israel and the United States is legitimate unless it includes their heinous history, and continuing practice, of genocide. We're not talking about a fucking horse race here, but the wanton slaughter of hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions, in real time. Some of the human loss may precipitate out of an analysis of a war that happened a hundred years ago, but viewing one that's ongoing as impersonal is unacceptable to me, at least. A history of Israel's genocides that begins on October 7 is simply dishonest.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2dEdited

1. The US/Israeli goal in Iran is to turn Iran into a failed state, much like what was done to Iraq, Libya and Syria. Israel in particular saw its window of opportunity closing and sought to drag the Americans into their war.

I don't know why you think that it is absurd that Israel is using Epstein (or others like him) to get leverage over Trump. Trump hardly acts like a man who has nothing to hide here. Epstein's connections with the Israeli security establishment are pretty hard to ignore, even from the limited and bowdlerized documents that have been made public.

Even Joe Kent alluded to this, when he commented on the subservience of the Administration to Israel. This raises the question - why?

If the United States truly did not want to be dragged into its ostensible client's war, Trump need simply tell the Israelis, loudly and publicly, that if they persist in starting a fight, they are on their own. The United States will not ride to the rescue. Netanyahu can cry, he can throw a tantrum, but what? Trump is no longer up for re-election.

Unless, of course, there is a reason that Trump, Epstein's one-time BFF, cannot do so.

2. More likely than Option 3 - the United States and/or Israel resort to nuclear weapons.

Along those lines, Iran was foolish not to have gotten The Bomb when they could have. The Americans respect only force.

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