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Clarke Wood's avatar
Clarke Wood
May 15

Most accounts of the Pacific War portray Yamamoto as both a reluctant warrior and an operational genius. Viewing him as reluctant misses a pile of nuance, and the operational genius omits the fact that his battle plans were always incredibly complex and he was supremely over confident. The Midway war game should have led to a huge reevaluation of the entire plan, but he just ignored it. Finally, getting killed was probably a great career move for Yamamoto because he avoided having to deal with the train wreck of a war strategy after the Midway and Guadacanal disasters. Tameichi Hara comes across as a pretty astute strategist: when the war broke out, he realized Japan had to sink three or four times the tonnage of US ships to prevail. Yamamoto was the resident genius of the IJN, and he never articulated this.

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Steve E's avatar
Steve E
May 15Edited

Whether, if Japan had attacked only British and Dutch possessions in the south Pacific (or perhaps undertaken an even more limited operation to seize the Dutch East Indies oil fields), there would have been enough votes in the Congress for an American declaration of war will always be an interesting question.

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