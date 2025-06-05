Big Serge Thought

Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
Jun 5

This was wildly entertaining. Thank you Serge. And, of course, if the Nazis hadn't been so murderously bloodthirsty to their Slavic neighbors but came as liberators from Soviet communism, how many would have welcomed them. But, like the scorpion such depravity was simply "in their nature."

Wondering if you saw the comedic piece in today's WSJ by Bernard-Henri Lévy who argues "Drone Attack Shows Why Ukraine Will Win This War." I found your sober analyses a worthy antidote to this sort of idiotic cheerleading of the legacy media and wonder at your response.

Martin's avatar
Martin
Jun 6

Thanks Serge -- very well written, argued, and supported -- and a nice take (in a short document) on a very complex and controversial topic. Furthermore, I found your comments about the nature of the USSR's pre-invasion demands regarding Finland, Bulgaria, and the Turkish straits to be new information to me -- I had not heard those precise arguments before, so thank you for those tidbits as well.

Before, commenting on your thesis of your paper, let me recap your arguments (very briefly and in reverse order as you presented them):

1) Key operational mistakes were made during the battle of Smolensk (mainly by Guderian)

2) These mistakes were amplified by disagreements in the German high command, a culture of 'insubordination' amongst certain German generals in key positions of power at the time (e.g. the Moscow-focused group), and limits on Hitlers direct and timely 'control' or the eastern war effort (e.g. he was not as 'in control' operationally as Stalin was for the USSR)

3) These decision-making mistakes were amplified further by absolutely atrociously incorrect German intelligence assessments of Soviet actions, capabilities, and future potential (e.g. the 20 fold mischaracterization of Soviet force generation capabilities)

4) These intelligence shortfalls affected German government policies on mobilization, prioritization and logistics -- which dramatically reduced the effective force the German's could deploy in the east in 1941 and 1942

5) These policy decisions were driven by the political desire to minimize the cost to the German 'home front' and avoid any chance of discontent or future 'domestic collapse' from Germany as in WW1

6) These policies (and the resulting 'short preventive war' strategy) were conducted based on perceptions of current Soviet weakness, longer term Soviet threat, and current / future German economic vassalage to the USSR.

Overall, these are great points and well made (it's a pity that you don't have more time and space to elaborate more on these topics and add to them as well -- but perhaps you will in a book some day).

I would make two comments, however, that I hope help you (and your readers). The first is that, as you point out, even with changes at Smolensk and better force generation and logistics for the Germans in late 1941 to 1942, it is not clear that enough troops, supplies, logistics, would get to the right front lines 'to make a difference' in mid 1942. More material would likely get through to German lines (and attrition through combat would likely have been marginally better), as you point out, but 'more' is not necessarily the same as 'enough'. The logistic mess through the main railroad trunk lines from Germany to the east was terrible but getting those supplies out to the downstream feeder lines and then the last 20 miles to the troops in the front line positions may still have been even more difficult and maybe insurmountable in 1941. It is entirely possible that by cleaning up the bottleneck in one place of the supply chain the German's would have merely move the bottleneck to another part of the chain further down the line -- and that downstream part was even less amenable to fixing from the 'corporate center' on short notice than the railroads, depots, and logistic centers were. So, while it is possible that Germany in mid 1942 could have been better positioned in the war (if it made better choices in mid to late 1941) -- it's not clear that it actually would have been substantially better off than it was historically (it all comes down to what the real bottlenecks of supply were at the time in theatre). In other words, operationally, your contention that moving south to Ukraine (versus towards Moscow) is sound -- but if the logistics were really unfixable in 1941, it might not have made much of a difference what was undertaken operationally at that point.

The second comment is on your summary of Germany's pre-invasion economic vassalage to the USSR. Your points on that topic are very correct -- although you can (and probably should) take that point even further than you do. Germany in the 1930's (and hence in the 1940's) was always one step away from economic collapse -- and that economic collapse was repeatedly kept at bay by the next big desperate economic (or political or military) gamble. Looking more deeply into the economic antecedents of the political / military decisions of the German high command might further flesh out your thinking on this overall economic / military overlap.

For example, Germany's move to massive government spending in the time period of 1933-1937 was, in some sense, Keynesianism, which stimulated economic activity (autobahns, employment schemes, public work projects, social welfare spending, defense rearmament and mobilization) via debt (e.g. the MEFO bonds) and expenditure of its foreign exchange reserves. Whether the short term internal economic 'boom' of these policies was worth the 'economic cost' (in terms of debt and nationalization of the economy) is one issue -- but one thing for sure was that this debt and foreign exchange fulled binge allowed for was the importation of needed raw material (oil, rubber, minerals, food) necessary for the economic and military activity.

By 1937, Germany's growth (and given its debt, even its present economic statistics quo) was 'at the end of its rope' -- it had exhausted its foreign exchange reserves and future imports of raw material was about to stop (or the internal economy and military build-up would have to be drastically reversed). The annexation of Austria and the seizure of its gold reserves forestalled this problem. Similarly, the annexation of Czechoslavackia did the same in 1938 (and the seizing of Polish assets in 1939 did as well -- as did the capture of Norwegian, Danish, Dutch, French, Belgian assets, etc). Each military escalation by Germany in this pre-war and early war years was necessitated, in some ways, by its general economic 'vassalage' (just as you suggest was the case in 1941 between Germany and the USSR). It needed resources (and in the short term, foreign exchange assets) and it relied on those assets to continue its war effort without a full war economy (e.g. to support trade with Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, and the USSR). So, in that sense, the German preventive war rationale had precedent given its recent past.

Furthermore, this 'economic' element of the war also helps explain why it was essential (or at least thought to be essential) for the German high command to keep war mobilization as 'limited' as possible (e.g. not fully mobilizing the people and economy for war). The 'future Germany' that these leaders wanted in terms of economics 'needed' certain economic conditions (like limited manpower mobilization, some amount of a civilian consumer economy, adequate civilian food / medicine / fuel access, reasonable rates of inflation, etc.) to survive and prosper longer term. Therefore the German political command was trying to strike a 'balance' between war and future post-war economic survival: mobilize too far and too early and the 'peace' that would be won would be 'lost'. versus not mobilize enough or too late and risk losing the war and the peace. It was a difficult top-level war planning conundrum -- and one that they hesitated on too long (in hindsight). However, the game plan of 'risking economic ruin' and 'saving everything' with a 'successful roll of the brinkmanship or military dice' was totally consistent with how they had managed events in the previous decade (so it is no surprise that they tried that yet again in 1941).

Thanks for the article and the opportunity to comment.

