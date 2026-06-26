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JustPlainBill's avatar
JustPlainBill
Jun 26Edited

Thanks greatly for all your hard work.

A number of bloggers periodically compile their writing into books and self-publish (some of which I myself have purchased). Given the quantity and quality of your output, perhaps this idea would be worthwhile for you.

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Hussain M. Al-Baghli's avatar
Hussain M. Al-Baghli
Jun 26

Sorry to hear about the doxxing threat. That's a rotten to do, and protecting your family comes first. Take whatever time you need. I came for the history series and I'll happily wait for it at whatever pace works. All the best Serge.

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