Please allow me a moment of self indulgence, if you will.

Earlier this week, a journalist cold-called me and informed me of his intent to dox me. Apparently my phone number was caught up in Substack’s data breach, which is mildly annoying, but not the fault of the journalist.

My pseudonym has always been about protecting my family’s privacy. I am proud of my writing over the past few years, but the doxing threat was a nudge that I needed. Readers may have noted that my output has slackened over the past six months or so. I could blame a lack of energy and dwindling free time, or I could blame my kids, but the reality is that my heart has not been in it. I apologize and thank you for your patience.

I wish to continue to publish here sporadically in the future, but for now I cannot commit to any sort of stable output. Hopefully we will get to the Coral Sea and an Ukraine sit-rep in the near future. For now, I plan to go back and open the archives on my history series by way of apology.

I would be remiss if I did not note that there are Ukrainian and Russian soldiers who have been on the line almost continuously since 2022. As I slacken on merely writing, I must acknowledge my smallness compared to their endurance. It is the ability of “ordinary” men to endure that makes war so captivating and so terrible. War both reveals and destroys the best of manhood. I hope they live.

I am very proud to have maintained a high quality of writing and a growing readership over multiple years. The history series I’ve published here amounts a full sized book in word count, and I think that is no small thing. A few of my favorite pieces have included:

Thanks for reading!

Sam Wolkenhauer

SW

Sergei Witte

Big Serge