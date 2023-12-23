Big Serge Thought
The Passing of the Age: The Battle of Lepanto
History of Naval Warfare, Part 3
Aug 2
Big Serge
July 2024
NATO at the Crossroads
Incoherent Security Architecture and the Problem of Grand Strategy
Jul 19
Big Serge
Mare Nostrum: Roman Naval Power
History of Naval Warfare, Part 2
Jul 2
Big Serge
June 2024
Blood on the Wine Dark Sea
History of Naval Warfare, Part 1
Jun 24
Big Serge
May 2024
Russo-Ukrainian War: Widening the Front
The Fifth Battle of Kharkov
May 25
Big Serge
April 2024
Maneuver, Position, Attrition
The History of Battle: Maneuver, Part 23 and Conclusion
Apr 26
Big Serge
Index of Articles
The Big Serge Codex
Apr 2
Big Serge
March 2024
Maneuver Theory and the Cold War
The History of Battle: Maneuver, Part 22
Mar 28
Big Serge
Russo-Ukrainian War: The Deluge
Z World Turns Two
Mar 1
Big Serge
February 2024
The Age of Zugzwang
The Merciless Grip of Geostrategic Logic
Feb 13
Big Serge
January 2024
Downfall: The Conquest of Germany
The History of Battle: Maneuver, Part 21
Jan 19
Big Serge
December 2023
Mechanized Stalinism
The History of Battle: Maneuver, Part 20
Dec 23, 2023
Big Serge
