The Passing of the Age: The Battle of Lepanto
History of Naval Warfare, Part 3
  
July 2024

NATO at the Crossroads
Incoherent Security Architecture and the Problem of Grand Strategy
  
Mare Nostrum: Roman Naval Power
History of Naval Warfare, Part 2
  
June 2024

Blood on the Wine Dark Sea
History of Naval Warfare, Part 1
  
May 2024

Russo-Ukrainian War: Widening the Front
The Fifth Battle of Kharkov
  
April 2024

Maneuver, Position, Attrition
The History of Battle: Maneuver, Part 23 and Conclusion
  
Index of Articles
The Big Serge Codex
  
March 2024

Maneuver Theory and the Cold War
The History of Battle: Maneuver, Part 22
  
Russo-Ukrainian War: The Deluge
Z World Turns Two
  
February 2024

The Age of Zugzwang
The Merciless Grip of Geostrategic Logic
  
January 2024

Downfall: The Conquest of Germany
The History of Battle: Maneuver, Part 21
  
December 2023

Mechanized Stalinism
The History of Battle: Maneuver, Part 20
  
