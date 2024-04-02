For ease of reference, I will endeavor to keep this list updated with all the articles published here, ordered chronologically by topic or series.
Russia-Ukraine War
Sound and Fury: Nukes and Force Generation Problems (Oct 28, 2022
Surovikin’s Difficult Choices: Russian Kherson Withdrawal (Nov 12, 2022)
History of Russia
Coming Soon
Military History: Maneuver
Part 2: Dispersement, Ambiguity, and Concentric Movement (Nov 10, 2022)
Part 4: Turning Movements and the Geometry of Musket Armies (Nov 28, 2022)
Part 6: The Failure of Decisive Battle in the American Civil War (Dec 16, 2022)
Part 8: The Failure of Maneuver in the First World War (Jan 17, 2023)
Part 12: The Troubled Beginnings of Soviet Operational Art (Apr 27, 2023)
Part 13: Death Trap on the Volga: The Stalingrad Campaign (May 9, 2023)
Part 14: Death Tango in the Dnieper Campaign (June 23, 2023)
Part 16: The Eagle has Landed: America Meets the Wehrmacht (Aug 2, 2023)
Part 19: One Final Effort: Germany’s Last Battle (Oct 26, 2023)
Part 23: Conclusion - Maneuver, Position, Attrition (Apr 26, 2024)
